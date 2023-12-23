Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $578,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $190.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $166.66 and a 52 week high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

