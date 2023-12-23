SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $190.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $166.66 and a 1 year high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

