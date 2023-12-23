Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 137,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 97,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 22,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 17,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

