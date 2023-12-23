Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.