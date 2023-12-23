Beacon Financial Group Sells 318 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,707 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

