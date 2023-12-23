Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 890 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $466.59. The company had a trading volume of 613,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,864. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $521.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

