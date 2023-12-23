Clarus Group Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,463,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,171. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

