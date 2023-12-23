CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,262,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,096,056. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

