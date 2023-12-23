Ervin Investment Management LLC Has $372,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ervin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 0.3% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after acquiring an additional 156,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,793 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,919,000 after buying an additional 476,355 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,216,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,501. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.03.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.