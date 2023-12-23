Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 340 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $582.65. The company had a trading volume of 409,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,316. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $593.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $525.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.90.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Company Profile



KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

