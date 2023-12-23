Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,659,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,734. The company has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.13.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.