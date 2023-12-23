Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $290.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $298.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile



Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

