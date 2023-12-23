Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Trimmed by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

CAT opened at $290.42 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.31 and a 200-day moving average of $261.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $147.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

