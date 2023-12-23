Columbus Macro LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

