SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.66 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $802.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $701.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $693.98. The firm has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

