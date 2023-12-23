Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

MDT stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

