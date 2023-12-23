CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $255.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,259.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.80.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

