NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.
NIKE stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.76. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.94.
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
