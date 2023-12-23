Enzi Wealth Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Enzi Wealth raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 6.0% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

