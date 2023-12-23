iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,073 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

