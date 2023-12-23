Enzi Wealth Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Enzi Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $231.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.