Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $299,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,265. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.