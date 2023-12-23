First PREMIER Bank Purchases 343 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,237,000 after purchasing an additional 328,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.58. 593,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,037. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.80. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

