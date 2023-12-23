Well Done LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Well Done LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Dravo Bay LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. 325,898 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

