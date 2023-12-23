First PREMIER Bank Sells 78 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $389,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.75. 550,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,005. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $174.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.35.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

