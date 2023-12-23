Well Done LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,366. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

