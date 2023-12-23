3,343 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Bought by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.47. 1,547,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.