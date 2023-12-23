iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 2,675,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

