Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.69. 6,121,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,655. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $55.98.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

