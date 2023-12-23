Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 3,395 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter.

IHI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,723. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

