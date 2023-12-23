Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 629,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 93,878 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,441 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,702. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.62 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.91.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.