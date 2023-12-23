Madrona Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 0.9% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,557. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.