Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 136.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $122.60. The stock had a trading volume of 322,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,416. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average of $110.13. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $123.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

