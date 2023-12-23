Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,157 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BATS PAVE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $34.50. 734,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

