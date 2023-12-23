Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Position Raised by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.12. 485,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

