Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 4.7% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,807,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,284,000 after acquiring an additional 261,863 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $626,137,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 885,484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,582 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,808,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,994,000 after purchasing an additional 181,229 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,347,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,241,000 after purchasing an additional 630,527 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.38. 671,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.51.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

