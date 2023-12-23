Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 181,846 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,846 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.62% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $19,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,628.9% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 231,583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 36,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000.

Shares of FV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. 143,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,080. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

