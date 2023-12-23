Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $602,114,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,520,000 after buying an additional 2,371,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,035,000 after buying an additional 596,638 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 269,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after buying an additional 260,991 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after buying an additional 158,264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.59. The company had a trading volume of 488,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,781. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

