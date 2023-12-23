Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.52. 1,178,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,232. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

