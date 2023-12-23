Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.16. 696,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.38. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

