First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,641 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,139 shares of company stock worth $5,817,157 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $242.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.06 and a 200-day moving average of $211.13. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $244.03.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

