First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 51 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $434.96 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $441.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

