Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 251 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,006,000 after purchasing an additional 512,225 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.43. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $102.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

