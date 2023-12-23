Corrigan Financial Inc. Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 351,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.34. The stock had a trading volume of 432,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,310. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $243.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

