Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

FCX stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

