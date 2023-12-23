Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 112,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 35,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

