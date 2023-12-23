Corrigan Financial Inc. Sells 8,627 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Corrigan Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,989,000.

VTEB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. 3,094,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,267. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

