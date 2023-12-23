Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $176.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average of $164.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

