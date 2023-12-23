Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $410.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

