Powell Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.07 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

